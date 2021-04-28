 Skip to main content
LSU paying Mulkey $2.5 million in first year
LSU paying Mulkey $2.5 million in first year

Baylor UCONN (copy)

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against UConn in the first half of the Lady Bears' loss in the Elite Eight last season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

LSU released a term sheet detailing new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s contract on Wednesday.

Mulkey signed an eight-year deal worth $2.5 million in the first year and escalating to more than $3 million by 2027.

According to various reports, Mulkey was making $2.27 million at Baylor.

LSU lured Mulkey away from Baylor and announced her as its new head coach on Sunday with an introductory press conference that followed on Monday. Mulkey said LSU, in her home state of Louisiana, was the only school for which she would have left Baylor.

Mulkey led Baylor to national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019 and also won 12 Big 12 regular season championships.

