LSU paying Mulkey $2.5 million in first year

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against UConn in the first half of the Lady Bears' loss in the Elite Eight last season.
LSU released a term sheet detailing new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s contract on Wednesday.
Mulkey signed an eight-year deal worth $2.5 million in the first year and escalating to more than $3 million by 2027.
According to various reports, Mulkey was making $2.27 million at Baylor.
LSU lured Mulkey away from Baylor and announced her as its new head coach on Sunday with an introductory press conference that followed on Monday. Mulkey said LSU, in her home state of Louisiana, was the only school for which she would have left Baylor.
Mulkey led Baylor to national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019 and also won 12 Big 12 regular season championships.
PHOTOS — Kim Mulkey at Baylor: A look back
The cover of the November 2004 issue of Waco Today magazine featured new Baylor hoops coaches Kim Mulkey, hired in 2000, and Scott Drew, hired in 2003.
Kim Mulkey-Roberston reacts to a call in favor of the Lady Bears during their Final Four championship game 2005.
Kim Mulkey walks past the bench during the second half of their national final four win
Kim with the 2005 trophy.
Kim Mulkey-Robertson cuts down the net with her son Kramer and daughter Makenizie at the Final Four championship game 2005.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey-Robertson (left) shakes hands with Texas coach Jody Conradt before a game in Waco on Jan. 7, 2006. The Lady Bears won, 61-48.
Kim Mulkey-Robertson reacts to a foul call during second half action against Oklahoma State on Jan. 11, 2006 at the Ferrell Center. Baylor defeated the Cowgirls, 57-26.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey-Robertson shouts to one of her players following Baylor's 90-40 win over Kansas in Waco on Jan. 28, 2006. In the background is Rachel Allison.
Baylor women’s basketball coach (left) Kim Mulkey welcomes daughter Makenzie Robertson, a Midway shooting guard, into the Baylor family in 2010.
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey (front) gives directions to freshman guard Jordan Madden (right) as sophomore Lindsay Palmer looks on.
BU coach Kim Mulkey and star freshman post Brittney Griner snapped a two-game skid against eighth-ranked Texas A&M on Jan. 27, 2010.
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey (second from left) talks about her love for Tennessee’s fight song, “Rocky Top,” at a press conference on March 25, 2010 at the Ferrell Center, prompting reactions from players (from left) Brittney Griner, Morghan Medlock and Melissa Jones.
Brittney Griner (left) and Sune Agbuke carry Kim Mulkey off the court after her 300th win on Nov. 14, 2011. Mulkey was in her 12th year with the Lady Bears.
Baylor Lady Bears vs. Texas A&M, NCAA tournament Elite 8 at American Airlines Center, Dallas: March 29, 2011
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the first half against Stanford in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Lady Bears vs. Tennessee in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Elite Eight at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines: March 26, 2012
Baylor Lady Bears vs. Stanford, NCAA women's basketball tournament Final Four at Pepsi Center, Denver: April 1, 2012
Baylor Lady Bears vs. Stanford, NCAA women's basketball tournament Final Four at Pepsi Center, Denver: April 1, 2012
Baylor Lady Bears welcome-home rally at the Ferrell Center: April 4, 2012
Baylor Lady Bears victory parade in downtown Waco: April 16, 2012
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey wants her players to appreciate the history of Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse.
Staff photo-Rod Aydelotte Kim Mulkey during their game with UCLA
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey encourages her players as they driver down the court in the in the second half of a first-round NCAA women’s tournament college basketball game, Saturday, March, 18, 2017, in Waco, Texas.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey applauds her team as they come off the court during a media time out in the in the second half of a first-round NCAA women’s tournament college basketball game, Saturday, March, 18, 2017, in Waco, Texas.
Kim Mulkey reacts to a foul while Baylor guard Kristy Wallace (4) tries to shield her from the court against Texas in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Km Mulkey reacts to a play as bench joins in against Mississippi State in the first half.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call against her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts after a basket during the Lady Bears’ victory over Oklahoma this season.
Sources indicate Mulkey will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey (right) gets flowers from AD Mack Rhoades. Rhoades. Rhoades has a lot of issues to sort out in light of the cancellation of so many sporting events involving Baylor.
Kim Mulkey hangs on to her grandson, Kannon Reid Fuller, while being honored Saturday at the Ferrell Center for her 600th win earlier this week against Texas Tech. Mulkey’s children, Makenzie Fuller and Kramer Robertson, gave speeches during the ceremony.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey celebrates with her coaching staff during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, left, talks with Baylor's Te'a Cooper during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
