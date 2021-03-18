LSU shuts out Baylor soccer, 1-0

Shannon Cooke scored a goal midway through the first half as LSU hung on for a 1-0 win over the Baylor soccer team Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

It was the first match for the Lady Bears (3-4-3) this spring following numerous COVID-19 postponements after they played nine matches during the fall with a Big 12-only schedule. It was the eighth match of the spring for LSU, which is 7-8-3 overall.