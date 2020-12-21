 Skip to main content
LSU's Siaki Ika transferring to Baylor
LSU sophomore defensive lineman Siaki Ika announced Monday that he's transferring to Baylor.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda recruited Ika to LSU when he was the team's defensive coordinator. Ika played in 13 games as a true freshman noseguard and recorded 17 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss for LSU's 2019 national championship team.

The 6-4, 340-pound Ika was expected to compete for a starting position on LSU's defensive line in 2020, but played in just three games before announcing his decision to transfer in late October.

Ika is a former four-star recruit from Salt Lake City East High School. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn't count against players eligibility, and all transfers will be eligible to play in 2021.

