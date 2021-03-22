Lubbock-Cooper DE Kyler Jordan commits to Baylor

Lubbock-Cooper defensive end Kyler Jordan verbally committed to Baylor on Monday night.
The 6-2, 240-pound three-star prospect was recruited by schools like Texas Tech, Arizona and Cincinnati before choosing Baylor. He helped Lubbock-Cooper finish 11-5 in 2020.
Jordan is the ninth commitment in Baylor's 2022 class and the third defensive lineman as he joins West Orange-Stark defensive end Carmello Jones and Pflugerville Hendrickson defensive tackle Cedric Roberts.
