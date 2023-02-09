Lumberton outside linebacker Brock Jackson committed to Baylor on Thursday, becoming the third commitment in the Bears' 2024 class.

The 6-4, 240-pound Jackson is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who chose Baylor over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Missouri and Texas Tech.

As a junior, Jackson collected 55 tackles with 14 for loss and 4.5 sacks along with two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.

Jackson joins Lorena athlete Jadon Porter and The Woodlands offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki in Baylor's 2024 class.