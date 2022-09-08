Lunsford pulls off hat trick in San Francisco's 3-1 win over Baylor

SAN FRANCISCO — Kaylin Lunsford pulled off a hat track as she scored all three goals in San Francisco's 3-1 win over the Baylor soccer team on Thursday night.

Lunsford opened the scoring by nailing a short shot from the left side 2:33 into the game. Eight minutes later, she scored her second goal after taking a pass from Gabby Rizzo.

Baylor cut the lead to 2-1 at the 13:34 mark of the first half when Hannah Augustyn buried a shot from the right of the goal. But Lunsford came back with another goal to open the second half for San Francisco (3-1-2).

The Bears (2-3-2) will continue their west road trip at Gonzaga at 3 p.m. Sunday in Spokane, Wash.