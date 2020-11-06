Mack, BU soccer shine over Sooners, 1-0

The Baylor soccer team closed out its season in victorious fashion as the Bears shut out the Sooners, 1-0, on Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Baylor (3-3-3) picked up its sixth shutout in nine Big 12 matches, though three of those went down as scoreless draws.

This time, Olivia Mack ensured it wouldn’t end scoreless, as she gave the Bears a golden goal at the 96:19 mark. Mack received a corner kick and rose up for the winning header to send Baylor to the win.

Baylor outshot the Sooners, 16-9, on the night. Jennifer Wandt had four saves at keeper for BU.