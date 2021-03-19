Madden, No. 10 Longhorns block Baylor's surge, 5-3

Apparently those first two Baylor batters only served to make Ty Madden mad.
The Texas sophomore ace surrendered a pair of extra-base hits to Baylor’s first two batters of the game, but settled down thereafter. The flamethrowing right-hander mostly melted Baylor’s bats after that initial blip, hurling the 10th-ranked Longhorns past the Bears, 5-3, in Friday night’s Big 12 opener at Baylor Ballpark.
In the process, Texas (13-5 overall, 1-0 Big 12) ceased Baylor’s winning streak at 10 games and handed the Bears (12-5, 0-1) their first home loss of the season.
Baylor managed to send the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but UT reliever Aaron Nixon put the finishing touches on the win by retiring the final three batters he faced after yielding a single to open the inning.
Baylor pounced on UT’s Madden to snatch a 1-0 lead after an inning. Hot-hitting Jared McKenzie opened the bottom of the first by depositing a double into the right-field corner. The Bears’ No. 2 hitter, Jack Pineda, followed by shooting one to the gap in left-center, easily scoring McKenzie. Pineda hustled all the way to third and was initially called out by the third base umpire, but a video review reversed the call and gave the BU second baseman an RBI triple.
However, Madden didn’t enter the night with a 1.33 season ERA on accident. He touches the upper 90s on the radar gun with his fastball and also owns a wicked, bat-befuddling slider. He used those pitches to good measure to strike out Baylor’s next three batters, all swinging, on his way to a nine-strikeout performance for the night.
Meanwhile, Tyler Thomas couldn’t match Madden’s level of efficiency. Prior to Friday’s start the Baylor left-hander had mostly limited the walks that plagued him earlier in his college career, as he had walked just eight in 23 innings. But he struggled with his command in the second inning against the Horns, walking four batters and hitting another with a pitch. When you added all the free passes to Mitchell Daly’s line-hugging, two-run double to left and the BU error that opened the inning, it amounted to a four-run Texas outburst and a 4-1 UT lead.
The Longhorns stretched their advantage to 5-1 in the third. UT’s Trey Faltine and Cam Williams both smoked doubles off of Thomas.
Baylor got one back in the bottom of the third. McKenzie drew a hit-by-pitch and two batters later Tre Richardson bounced a grounder that eluded the grasp of the shortstop Faltine, who was angling back toward second base as the ball went to his left. That set the stage for Andy Thomas, and the Baylor catcher delivered by stroking a single to center, trimming UT’s lead to 5-2.
Tyler Thomas persevered nicely after that rough second inning and managed to get the Bears through five frames before passing off to Hambleton Oliver and the bullpen. But it wasn’t the sharpest outing for the lefty, who struck out five and walked five in taking the loss to drop to 2-1.
The bullpen handled their business, too, as Oliver and Ryan Leckich combined to surrender only two hits and no runs in the final four innings.
It was the best of times and worst of times in the eighth inning for Baylor. Andy Thomas and Kyle Nevin both singled, and then UT’s first error of the night allowed a run to score to bring the score to 5-3. Then Cam Caley worked a walk to load the bases with two outs. But with their best hitter McKenzie at the plate, Baylor couldn’t cash in that golden ticket, as the centerfielder chopped out to first base for the final out of the inning.