 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Malhotra leaving Drew's staff for NBA

  • 0
Baylor Norfolk st (copy)

Baylor coach Scott Drew's director of basketball operations Aditya Malhotra is leaving the staff for a position with the Phoenix Suns.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor men's basketball director of operations Aditya Malhotra announced that he's leaving Scott Drew's staff for a position with the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Malhotra has been with the Bears for the past nine seasons, including the last three as director of basketball operations.

Malhotra joined the program as a graduate assistant for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, and he became special assistant to the head coach for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

His next two seasons were as associate director of operations and recruiting, before being promoted to his most recent role.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears No. 10 in AP poll

Bears No. 10 in AP poll

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor continued to earn national respect as the Bears were picked No. 10 in the Associated Press preseason poll rel…

Griner appeals Russian prison sentence

Griner appeals Russian prison sentence

Lawyers for Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her 9-year sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported Monday, amid talks that could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap.

Baylor soccer faces UTSA

Baylor soccer faces UTSA

The Baylor soccer team will play its final exhibition game against UTSA in San Antonio at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert