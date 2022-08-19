Malhotra leaving Drew's staff for NBA

Baylor men's basketball director of operations Aditya Malhotra announced that he's leaving Scott Drew's staff for a position with the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Malhotra has been with the Bears for the past nine seasons, including the last three as director of basketball operations.

Malhotra joined the program as a graduate assistant for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, and he became special assistant to the head coach for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

His next two seasons were as associate director of operations and recruiting, before being promoted to his most recent role.