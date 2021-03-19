Mamodou Diene to coach Waco Royals minor-league basketball team

When Mamodou Diene played basketball at Baylor from 2005-09, he earned the nickname “the Mayor” because he was so ubiquitous and well-loved around town.

Now he has another title: The Professional Coach.

Diene will serve as head coach for the Waco Royals, a startup professional basketball team that will tip off its inaugural season on April 9. The Royals have been staging tryouts and practices in recent months, and are looking forward to getting it rolling in The Basketball League (TBL), a minor league which features 34 teams scattered about the country.

Diene is a former Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year winner, and still ranks sixth in Baylor history in career blocked shots. The 7-foot-1 big man from Senegal has remained a familiar face around Waco even after his time at Baylor wrapped. He coached at Vanguard for several years and works with Visiting Angels, a group that provides home care to senior citizens.

It should be fun to see how the Royals fare in season one. For my money, it was wise to hook up with Diene, who knows the game and should cast a commanding (yet approachable) presence on the sideline.

Or, to paraphrase an old Baylor T-shirt, nobody coaches pro ball in Waco like your Mamadou.

