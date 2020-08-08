Manor safety commits to Baylor

Widely recruited Manor High School safety Devin Lemear verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday after getting offers from other Big 12 schools like Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas State.

A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, the 6-0, 170-pound Lemear had originally committed to TCU in January before opening up his recruitment in April.

As a junior in 2019, Lemear collected 59 tackles and two interceptions for Manor in the regular season. The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-6 overall record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

Lemear is the 18th commitment of Baylor’s 2021 class and the first since LaPlace (La.) East St. John linebacker Jackie Marshall committed to the Bears on July 4.

