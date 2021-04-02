Mark Vital finishing Baylor career at pinnacle

“Tweety was a good friend of mine and so was Rico,” Vital said. “He came to Lake Charles and used to dunk on our goals and break them. I met Isaiah Austin in Las Vegas in AAU ball. I came to Baylor games before I committed. Once they offered me, I took it. There weren’t too many guys from where I’m from who get to go to a school like Baylor.”

When Vital committed to Drew’s program, Baylor was coming off a pair of Elite Eight appearances in 2010 and 2012 and an NIT championship in 2013. But back then, he never thought of the possibility that the Bears would one day make the Final Four.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I saw none of this coming,” Vital said. “Going on history, Baylor hadn’t been to a Final Four in a long time. But we’re here now.”

During his redshirt year in 2016-17, Vital found a role model in Ish Wainright, who wasn’t a big scorer but did other things like rebounding, playing strong defense and inspiring the team with his hustle.

Vital began making an impact for the Bears as a redshirt freshman coming off the bench in 2017-18 before moving into a starting role the last three years.