Marquee matchup arrives: No. 1 Gonzaga awaits No. 2 Bears

During the Scott Drew era, Baylor has played a lot of high-profile games as the Bears have driven into the teeth of their Big 12 schedule or marched deeper into the NCAA tournament.

Ranked No. 1 and riding a school-record 23-game winning streak last February, the Bears never had a bigger Big 12 game than No. 3 Kansas at the Ferrell Center.

In Drew’s eight NCAA tournament appearances, Elite Eight matchups against Duke in 2010 and Kentucky in 2012 were especially memorable. Both Duke and Kentucky went on to win national championships after beating the Bears.

But the Bears have never had a bigger nonconference matchup than Saturday’s noon showdown against Gonzaga at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

While Gonzaga is No. 1 and Baylor is No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, their rankings are reversed in the coaches poll.

“Hopefully the game lives up to the hype with both teams playing well,” Drew said. “(Gonzaga) coach Mark Few and I have the same scheduling philosophies. We want to challenge our guys and play the best teams possible. It should be a fun game for fans.”

Both the Bears and Zags are off to 3-0 starts following impressive wins in Wednesday’s Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.