Marquee matchup arrives: No. 1 Gonzaga awaits No. 2 Bears

During the Scott Drew era, Baylor has played a lot of high-profile games as the Bears have driven into the teeth of their Big 12 schedule or marched deeper into the NCAA tournament.
Ranked No. 1 and riding a school-record 23-game winning streak last February, the Bears never had a bigger Big 12 game than No. 3 Kansas at the Ferrell Center.
In Drew’s eight NCAA tournament appearances, Elite Eight matchups against Duke in 2010 and Kentucky in 2012 were especially memorable. Both Duke and Kentucky went on to win national championships after beating the Bears.
But the Bears have never had a bigger nonconference matchup than Saturday’s noon showdown against Gonzaga at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
While Gonzaga is No. 1 and Baylor is No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, their rankings are reversed in the coaches poll.
“Hopefully the game lives up to the hype with both teams playing well,” Drew said. “(Gonzaga) coach Mark Few and I have the same scheduling philosophies. We want to challenge our guys and play the best teams possible. It should be a fun game for fans.”
Both the Bears and Zags are off to 3-0 starts following impressive wins in Wednesday’s Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
After Gonzaga rallied for an 87-82 win over No. 11 West Virginia, the Bears put it all together in the second half for an 82-69 win over No. 5 Illinois.
Baylor and Gonzaga get up the floor quickly in transition as they’re both averaging 93 points. One of Baylor’s biggest challenges will be guarding 6-10 sophomore Drew Timme, a Texas schoolboy product from Richardson Pearce who is averaging 23.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
“The good thing is our defense will provide a lot of help,” Drew said. “One thing we’ve done in the past is we’ll double. We’ve got different options to keep him off-balance. At the same time, great players are great for a reason. If you double him and you’re not successful, he’s going to find the open guy.”
The Zags have a multitude of other scoring options as preseason All-America guard Corey Kispert is averaging 22.3 points while nailing nine of 20 3-pointers. Guard Joel Ayayi is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while point guard Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 6.3 assists.
Rounding out Gonzaga’s double-figure scoring is guard Andrew Nembhard, who is putting up 11.7 points and four assists. Led by forward Mark Vital and guard Davion Mitchell, Baylor's disruptive man-to-man defense will be tested.
“Whenever you’re facing a team that’s ranked No. 1 it’s because they have multiple weapons and people who can hurt you,” Drew said. “Their team is very similar to ours from the standpoint you go down the list, and in transition if you don’t match up to everybody, they’re going to find the open guy and he’s going to hurt you.”
While the Zags have higher individual scorers, the Bears have more players who are capable of putting up big numbers.
Baylor’s offense is led by a parade of guards, as preseason All-American Jared Butler is averaging a team-high 16.3 points followed MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler at 15.7 and Mitchell at 13.0.
Baylor’s bench made a huge difference against Illinois as Flagler scored a team-high 18 points while Matthew Mayer collected seven points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a 6-8 forward, provided great energy with nine points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
While Drew hopes to beat Gonzaga, his biggest goal is to be back in Indianapolis for the Final Four to conclude the season.
“One thing you look at is that it kicks off the road to the Final Four to Indianapolis with CBS,” Drew said. “It gives them a dry run with things. There’s a lot of attention and hype for a game like this to draw in viewers for the rest of the season hopefully. The real key for both of us is four months from now being here rather than not being here with our teams.”
