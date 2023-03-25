STILLWATER, Okla. — This time it didn’t take extra innings.

The Baylor baseball team dropped the series to Oklahoma State in a 15-8 loss Saturday night at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys (19-5, 3-2) handed Baylor starter Mason Marriott (1-4) the loss, chasing the sophomore from the game in the fourth after 3.2 innings. Marriott gave up 13 runs, 12 earned, on nine hits and five walks and managed just one strikeout.

Oklahoma State bashed four homers off Marriott, led at the plate by second baseman Roc Riggio (3-for-5, two runs, four RBI, one home run) and rightfielder Carson Benge (2-for-5, two home runs, five RBI).

The Bears (9-14, 2-3) fell short of the rally, putting six runs in the seventh and eighth and were led by third baseman Hunter Teplanszky, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI, and leftfielder Hunter Simmons, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run.

Riggio homered to right field in the bottom of the first to put OSU on the board and Baylor catcher Cortlan Castle kept things even with a home run over left center.

It wasn’t long before the Cowboys got back ahead, scoring five in the second with back-to-back homers to start the inning and taking advantage of the Bears’ miscues. A seven spot, including Benge’s second home run of the night, in the bottom of the fourth to add some insurance.

Teplanszky blasted a solo homer in the fifth then sparked the Baylor offense in the seventh with a two-run bomb over right to bring in shortstop Kolby Branch, who has reached base in every game this season. Rightfielder Gavin Brzozowski followed suit with another two-run home run over the right field wall.

The Cowboys answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to keep the distance.

Baylor got two more runs in off a Simmons single to bring in pinch hitter Austin Stracener and centerfielder Caleb Bergman, but that was it for the Bears.

OSU starter Ben Abram (4-0) picked up the win, allowing four runs, all earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10.