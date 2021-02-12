Maryland expected to Baylor coach Brian Stewart as DC

Maryland is expected to name Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart as its defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Stewart served as Maryland's defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 when current Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley was the team's offensive coordinator. Stewart, 56, spent the 2020 season at Baylor after two years coaching defensive backs with the Detroit Lions.

Stewart has also served as defensive coordinator at the NCAA level at Rice in 2017 and Houston in 2010-11, and in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007-08. He's coached defensive backs at Nebraska, Syracuse, Missouri and San Jose State, and served as an assistant with five NFL teams.

Stewart replaces Jon Hoke, who left Maryland after two seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons' secondary coach.

