Maryland names Baylor's Brian Stewart defensive coordinator

Maryland named Brian Stewart as defensive coordinator after he served one season as Baylor's cornerbacks coach under Dave Aranda.

Stewart served as Maryland's defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 when current Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley was the team's offensive coordinator.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Maryland, especially during this exciting time where Coach Locksley is building the program with his vision,” Stewart said in a statement. “He’s a great coach and an even better man. I’m looking forward to working with the staff he’s assembled and developing a roster that’s filled with talented young players.”

Stewart, 56, spent the 2020 season at Baylor after two years coaching defensive backs with the Detroit Lions.

Stewart has also served as defensive coordinator at the NCAA level at Rice in 2017 and Houston in 2010-11, and in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007-08. He's coached defensive backs at Nebraska, Syracuse, Missouri and San Jose State, and served as an assistant with five NFL teams.

Stewart replaces Jon Hoke, who left Maryland after two seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons' secondary coach.