Maryland's Dean outduels Baylor's Thomas for 4-0 Terrapin win

Conventional baseball wisdom suggests that early in the season, the pitchers are ahead of the hitters.
Dig this knowledge: Maryland’s Nick Dean and Baylor’s Tyler Thomas might stay ahead all year long.
Dean and Thomas waged an old-fashioned Friday night pitching duel to open the season. As it happened, the Terrapins staked Dean with just enough of a lead to claim a 4-0 shutout win over the Bears at Baylor Ballpark.
Dean, a 6-foot-3 junior righthander tabbed as the Big Ten’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year by D1 Baseball, hurled seven scoreless innings while striking out eight in heaving the Terrapins to the opening win. Thomas was no less effective, as the BU senior lefty tied a career high with nine strikeouts in his six-inning stint, but Maryland (1-0) was able to pound home two first-inning runs, which proved more than enough on a chilly February evening.
The Terrapins tacked on two more in the eighth against Baylor’s bullpen for the full ledger.
“Just a great baseball game,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Going into the eighth inning, it’s 2-0 and we’re one swing away from tying it up a couple times. But Nick Dean for Maryland just did a phenomenal job of keeping hitters off-balance. … Our guys started to do it a little bit later than we wanted to, but overall it was a pretty good game.”
Blankets and ski caps proved plentiful in the stands, but Maryland looked right at home in the cooler temperatures. The Terrapins came out swinging, as Luke Shilger tagged BU’s Thomas for a leadoff double to the gap in left-center. Centerfielder Chris Alleyne followed by checking the structural integrity of Baylor’s batter’s-eye wall in center, crushing a deep fly off of it for an RBI triple.
Maryland added one more run in the inning on a slow-rolling grounder by Nick Lorusso, scoring Alleyne from third.
But Thomas settled down and slapped his ace card on the table thereafter. The veteran mixed up speeds and had Maryland guessing. He struck out at least one batter in every inning, and whiffed the side in the fourth.
The third batter of that inning, rightfielder Troy Schreffler, started to trot to first after the count reached 3-and-2. He ignominiously retreated to the batter’s box after being corrected by the umpire, only to promptly take another walk, this time to the dugout, when Thomas sent an upstairs fastball by him.
“There’s a common saying that ball doesn’t lie,” Thomas said. “Once he left the box, I knew I had won after that.”
Thomas nevertheless said that Maryland “humbled” him early, and that his primary goal going forward will be to shake off the jitters and find his groove earlier in the game.
If any Baylor hitter appeared to already be in midseason form, it was the Bears’ preseason All-American centerfielder Jared McKenzie. The third-year sophomore went 2-for-3 on the day, and gave the Bears their best chance to score in the fourth.
He led off that inning by smoking a Dean fastball the other way to left. The ball carried deep and for a moment looked like it might have a chance to be McKenzie’s first round-tripper of the season. But it caromed off the wall, just short of clearing by about a foot, for a leadoff double.
Unfortunately for the Bears, they couldn’t capitalize on McKenzie’s knock. Dean retired the next three hitters in order.
Even when the Bears at long last freed themselves from Dean’s firm grasp and got to take their hacks at Maryland’s bullpen, they couldn’t cash in at the pay station. In the eighth, Jack Pineda deposited a one-out double down the left-field line against UMD’s Noah Mrotek. Pineda eventually moved to third on a passed ball, but the Bears couldn’t bring him in, as Mrotek struck out BU’s two-hole and three-hole hitters Tre Richardson and McKenzie.
Despite the loss and their frozen fingers, the Bears (0-1) still managed to find positives. McKenzie recalled that in 2020 the Bears gave up a 12-run inning in a season-opening loss to Nebraska, and still recovered to win the series.
“A new day tomorrow,” Rodriguez said. “The biggest thing is you know, like I told our guys you know, we got to get rid of this thing. As soon as take the uniform off, come out tomorrow, then we’ll take care of Sunday on Sunday.”
Game 2 of the series is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, with right-hander Blake Helton taking the mound for the Bears against Maryland left-hander Ryan Ramsey.