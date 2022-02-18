Maryland's Dean outduels Baylor's Thomas for 4-0 Terrapin win

Blankets and ski caps proved plentiful in the stands, but Maryland looked right at home in the cooler temperatures. The Terrapins came out swinging, as Luke Shilger tagged BU’s Thomas for a leadoff double to the gap in left-center. Centerfielder Chris Alleyne followed by checking the structural integrity of Baylor’s batter’s-eye wall in center, crushing a deep fly off of it for an RBI triple.

Maryland added one more run in the inning on a slow-rolling grounder by Nick Lorusso, scoring Alleyne from third.

But Thomas settled down and slapped his ace card on the table thereafter. The veteran mixed up speeds and had Maryland guessing. He struck out at least one batter in every inning, and whiffed the side in the fourth.

The third batter of that inning, rightfielder Troy Schreffler, started to trot to first after the count reached 3-and-2. He ignominiously retreated to the batter’s box after being corrected by the umpire, only to promptly take another walk, this time to the dugout, when Thomas sent an upstairs fastball by him.

“There’s a common saying that ball doesn’t lie,” Thomas said. “Once he left the box, I knew I had won after that.”