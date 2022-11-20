Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win

Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond.

That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears simply had no answer for the 6-foot-3 Miller, who also snagged 10 rebounds and dished out three assists. Her slick dance steps — which admittedly included a couple of plays that Baylor head coach Nicki Collen thought were traveling violations — allowed her to boogie past Baylor’s defenders and set up point-blank shots at the hoop.

Maryland suffered turnovers on its first four possessions of the game, with Miller making three of those. But after a timeout, she came back with guns blazing.

“I just think I needed to relax,” Miller said. “The first two minutes of the game were a blur. It just exited my mind, and once I got settled in, I could see the floor and the basket and it looked like an ocean, to be honest.”

Baylor (3-1) was playing its first full game since losing leading scorer Aijha Blackwell to a lower leg injury, and the Bears struggled to find their shooting stroke, especially in the first half. They connected on only 1 of 17 attempts from 3-point range before the halftime break.

In the second half, the Bears began to percolate and shot their way back into it. But Miller and the Terrapins (4-1) had an emphatic response to every BU run.

The Bears also didn’t help themselves out at the foul line, hitting just 12 of 22 (54.5%), including 2 of 5 in the fourth quarter when they were trying to wiggle their way back.

“I think the stat that stands out the most to me outside of the missed free throws — and, yes, we work on free throws. The posts had to shoot an extra 200 per week. Now we need the guards to do the same, apparently,” Collen said. “We were plus-14 (on the scoreboard) with Caitlin Bickle on the floor. Those were 20 good minutes. She makes simple plays, she doesn’t rush.”

Indeed, Bickle brought a calming, veteran presence at the high post in her season debut. The senior forward, who had missed the first three games with a hand injury, hit 5 of 7 shots and scored 10 points with three rebounds in her 20 minutes of action, unfazed by the splint she wore on her right hand.

But unfortunately for Baylor, Bickle also couldn’t stay out of foul trouble, and she fouled out of the game with 2:55 to play and her team trailing by four.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, Baylor emerged energized from the locker room and hustled back. After Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored in the paint with 1:46 to play in the third quarter, the Bears actually tied the score at 46. But the Terps responded with an extended 15-1 run that included a clutch step-back 3-pointer from Miller to beat the third-quarter buzzer that resembled something straight out of Steph Curry’s playbook.

“I thought Baylor did a great job coming out and punching at halftime and really taking away that lead,” Maryland coach Brenda Freese said. “But again, just seeing the resiliency from our team, that confidence. We needed every single one of those rebounds on the glass. That was a big key for us. Really, really excited to be taking a road win home.”

Maryland’s run pushed the gap to 61-47 on a jumper from Abby Meyers (13 points, 10 rebounds), but Baylor kept chipping away. Sarah Andrews gave Baylor a mammoth second-half effort. She connected on a 3-pointer with 3:32 to play, and then Ja’Mee Asberry finally removed the lid off the basket with a short jumper for her first basket of the game with 3:09 to play, cutting the Terp lead to 68-64.

But Bickle fouled out moments later, and Maryland made the plays it needed down the stretch. Andrews also had a couple of key misses from the foul line when she was hit on a 3-point attempt, but was able to sink only 1 of 3 freebies.

Andrews certainly reflected Baylor’s resilience. The junior guard finished with 25 points, six assists and four steals, with 21 of her points coming in the second half. She managed to keep battling after a rough 1-for-11 shooting effort in the first half that included 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

“I struggled in the first half, but I was never like, ‘I’m going to stop shooting the ball,’” Andrews said. “My teammates were like, ‘Keep shooting,’ because every shot I took I honestly felt like it was going in. But when I was like, ‘It’s that time,’ just to get the crowd involved. We want on a run, and it was that time.”

Baylor was coming off a ragged shooting game in a win over SMU last time out, and that ice didn’t thaw at the start of this one. Maryland backed off into a 1-3-1 zone and dared the Bears to shoot, but Baylor more often than not blanked on its open looks. The Bears shot just 5 of 19 in the first quarter, but managed to lead, 13-12, thanks to some rugged defense.

Maryland, though, began to establish control in the second quarter, as it outscored the Bears, 24-13, in that frame on 66.7 percent shooting. When Miller wasn’t sidestepping Baylor’s defenders for layups, she was absorbing contact and getting the Bears into foul trouble, as she went to the free throw line 10 times.

Though the Bears rallied in the second half, it wasn’t enough. Nevertheless, there were some positives for Baylor to extract from this one. The freshman Littlepage-Buggs displayed aggressiveness in attacking the basket and delivered a career-high 16 points to go with 12 rebounds. Jaden Owens made some heady plays and tallied nine points, six assists and four steals.

“I thought we did a really good job of stretching them out,” Collen said. “You saw when they went zone and we had Caitlin in the middle, it was just a dang playground out there. She could get anything she wanted in the lane, and if they helped she could kick it out and could hit shots. It’s not a complicated game when you can make shots, but you’ve got to make shots. And free throws.”

Baylor will be off until Friday, when it plays Saint Louis in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. The Bears will play three games in three days at that three-day tournament, which also includes Belmont, No. 24 Villanova, No. 23 Michigan, Air Force, Georgia Tech and USF.