Maryland's mashers, Baylor's bobbles lead to Terrapin sweep

His return to the mound didn’t start out great, as Costes jumped on Rigney’s first pitch for a solo homer in the eighth. But the former Midway standout calmed his nerves thereafter and retired the next six batters, four by strikeouts. He can run his fastball up in the mid-90s, and complements his heater with a sneaky slider.

Rodriguez praised Rigney’s performance and said that he could take over in a starting pitcher capacity as the season progresses.

“He has a couple of great pitches that he utilizes and it’s really fun to watch him utilize those things,” Rodriguez said. “He has really good command, and for us that’s really a big deal. When you have a guy who has that kind of velocity and that kind of command, with the quality of pitches he does now it’s just a matter of solidifying the role. Obviously roles can change, and making sure we capitalize on the role that he’s going to get to.”