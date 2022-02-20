Maryland's mashers, Baylor's bobbles lead to Terrapin sweep

Baylor has a few rabbits on its baseball team, but as Eminem once declared, this was a turtle race.
The Maryland Terrapins, an NCAA regional team last year, looked every bit the part in this opening series. Baylor just couldn’t crack Maryland’s bulletproof shell, as the Terrapins closed out with an 8-4 win on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark, completing the sweep.
It’s been a while since the Bears (0-3) have suffered a start this rough. It was Baylor’s first losing sweep since 2013, when it dropped three at UC-Irvine.
“We definitely have things to improve on,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I think the frustrating part, to be honest, we did not play well on the defensive part of it.”
Baylor certainly greased the wheels for Maryland’s sweep with its defensive blunders. The Bears committed four errors in Sunday’s series finale — two apiece from third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and catcher Cort Castle. It was a particularly ragged weekend for Cardoza-Oquendo, who tallied four errors in all.
“We lost a couple balls in the sun, which was frustrating, then we threw a couple balls away,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes being over-aggressive on certain things can lead to bad results. We were throwing the ball around a little bit, so that’s what was pretty frustrating. … I think the mistakes on defense cost us today.”
Maryland (3-0) also flexed its muscle. Matt Shaw and Maxwell Costes banged two home runs apiece. Shaw went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while Costes was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
“Maryland is a very good team,” Rodriguez said. “They’re a regional team from last year, and they’ve done a really good job. And that’s what I wanted. I wanted to get our tests. We’re going to have this and Duke next weekend, then Shriners (at Houston). When we get to conference, we’re not going to be jumping into something we haven’t seen before.”
Despite the loss, Baylor had its chances. It certainly started better than either of the first two games, when Maryland bounced out to a first-inning lead and never trailed.
In this one, the Bears flipped the script, as Tre Richardson and Jared McKenzie both stroked singles off UMD starter Jason Savacool in the first inning. Richardson eventually scampered home to score from third on a Savacool wild pitch to the backstop, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead, their first of the season.
Jake Jackson made his debut as Baylor’s Sunday starter, and the transfer from Nevada didn’t pitch badly, as he logged five innings while striking out seven and walking only one. But Maryland has some mashers up and down the batting order, and the Terrapins responded in due time.
“Obviously, I’d like to have a couple of those pitches back that I made mistakes on,” Jackson said. “But, I competed, tried to give my team the best opportunity to win the game, and obviously fell short. It’s a tough weekend, but we’ll get back to work and get ready for Duke next weekend.”
In the second, the Terrapins tied the game when Costes smacked a solo home run over the left-field wall. Then after another base hit, Baylor unnecessarily lengthened the inning, as Cardoza-Oquendo flung a wild throw into the Maryland dugout on an attempt to throw Ian Petrutz out at first, giving Maryland a 2-1 lead.
The Bears summoned a rally to tie the score in the third. Cardoza-Oquendo led off with a double to the gap in left-center, then scored after a pair of productive groundouts.
But Maryland took the lead for good with a two-run fifth. The Terrapins tagged Jackson for a pair of extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly in the inning, including the first of Shaw’s two round-trippers. Maryland tacked on four more runs the rest of the way to stretch the gap.
As bright spots go, Will Rigney was a giant one for the Bears, and not just because the 6-foot-6 sophomore looks as tall as a streetlight when he stands on the mound. Rigney has been slowed by injury his first couple of seasons and recorded just six innings before this year.
His return to the mound didn’t start out great, as Costes jumped on Rigney’s first pitch for a solo homer in the eighth. But the former Midway standout calmed his nerves thereafter and retired the next six batters, four by strikeouts. He can run his fastball up in the mid-90s, and complements his heater with a sneaky slider.
Rodriguez praised Rigney’s performance and said that he could take over in a starting pitcher capacity as the season progresses.
“He has a couple of great pitches that he utilizes and it’s really fun to watch him utilize those things,” Rodriguez said. “He has really good command, and for us that’s really a big deal. When you have a guy who has that kind of velocity and that kind of command, with the quality of pitches he does now it’s just a matter of solidifying the role. Obviously roles can change, and making sure we capitalize on the role that he’s going to get to.”
Savacool (1-0) worked eight innings for the win, striking out six and walking none. Jackson (0-1) took the loss for the Bears. Richardson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to top Baylor’s eight-hit effort at the plate, and the second baseman also smoothly started a 4-6-3 double play for the Bears in the sixth. Richardson and shortstop Jack Pineda combined for three double plays in the series, which Richardson called “a preview of what the entire season is going to be like.”
Though the weekend didn’t go as planned for the Bears, Rodriguez cautioned not to read too much into it. It’s early yet, and some of Baylor’s players just need to get out of their own way, he said.
“What I like about this weekend is that I’ve seen them in the past,” Rodriguez said. “I know who they are and what they are. There were some uncharacteristic things about a couple of them. Just about how some of them played, some of their at-bats. You kind of tell there’s a lot of different thoughts going through their heads, so we talked a lot about it. … And you realize that all it takes is one swing, one at-bat, one game, and the next thing you know it all clicks.”
Baylor will continue its seven-game homestand when it welcomes Houston Baptist on Tuesday. HBU is led by first-year head coach Lance Berkman, the former Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals slugger and member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.