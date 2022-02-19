Maryland's Ramsey muzzles Baylor bats, and Bears' rally falls short

With pitchers like Ryan Ramsey and Nick Dean heading their rotation, the Maryland Terrapins are going to win plenty of games in 2022.
You get the feeling that Baylor’s batters are already tired of seeing them.
Maryland’s stingy southpaw Ramsey followed up his buddy Dean’s sterling starting effort with one of his own, spearheading the Terrapins to a 9-5 win over the Bears on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. Ramsey yielded only five hits and two runs in a sharp six-inning stint, giving the visiting Terrapins (2-0) their second win in two days.
Through the first two games, the Bears (0-2) — who led the Big 12 in team batting average last year at .302 — are scuffling along at the plate, hitting just .217. But Maryland’s mound men deserve much of the credit (or blame, depending on your perspective) for that statistic.
“That’s the thing, it’s not going to get easier for us,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I’m glad we’re getting challenged like this. It’s great for us to come out and have to compete and make adjustments on an at-bat by at-bat basis. These are things that are going to grow you as a person and as a player.”
Once the Bears got into Maryland’s bullpen, they had more success, tacking on a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth. They tagged five hits in the final three innings after recording that many in the first six frames.
But, as freshman catcher Cort Castle said, “We started a little late.” Indeed, the Bears could not complete the rally, as Chase Wehsener grounded to second for the final out in the ninth.
Trailing 5-0 after three innings, the Bears were in desperate need of a lift. And Kyle Nevin channeled his inner Spider Man to give his team one. Maryland slugger Bobby Zmarzlak hammered a two-out deep fly to right that seemed destined to end up as his second home run of the day. Nevin had other ideas, as the lanky rightfielder timed the flight of the ball like an air traffic controller and leaped for the catch above the fence. He landed on his belly on the warning track before holding up the ball for the umpire to see.
As third-out catches go, the Bears won’t have many more spectacular all season.
“You know what, he’s actually made several of those catches,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve seen him do it in practice and other games where he was in left field. He’s a big-league rightfielder right now. Plain and simple. He’s a big-league rightfielder right now, with his arm, his athleticism, with his vertical ability. He just does a phenomenal job out there.
“When he caught it, I just wanted to make sure he caught it, because I never saw the ball until they brought it into the infield. But when he caught it, what’s funny is that it didn’t surprise me.”
It’s a familiar superstition that the guy who makes a fantastic defensive play in the top of an inning will inevitably do something special at the plate in the bottom of the inning. Who knows the data on such beliefs, but it held true here. Nevin led off the bottom of the inning with a single through the left side.
Two popouts and a pair of hit-by-pitches later, Castle delivered a well-struck single to left to drive home the Bears’ first two runs of the season.
Castle made a debut to remember, that’s for sure. Last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year from Midway went 2-for-4 at the dish with a run scored and two RBIs, and flashed a live arm by picking off a pair of Maryland runners at first base.
“It was really exciting,” said Castle, who beamed when Rodriguez interrupted his postgame interview session to hand him the baseball from his first college hit. “I had my parents here, some other family here. So, it was really cool to see my name on the lineup card. Had the jitters for a little bit, just because it was a big game and there’s a lot of people in the stands.
"But, the older guys have really helped prepare me for this moment, and I really felt like I settled down and was able to relax and just have a lot of fun out there.”
As was the case in Friday’s opener, the Terrapins rushed to a first-inning lead and forced the Bears to play chase. Baylor starter Blake Helton struggled, opening with a four-pitch walk, and it didn’t get much better for the junior right-hander from there.
With two on, Maryland’s Matt Shaw smoked an RBI double to left-centerfield. The next batter, Nick Lorusso, chopped a ground ball that BU third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo misplayed for a two-run error, as he misjudged the hop. The Terrapins added one more in the inning on Troy Schreffler’s single to right that just eluded the diving grasp of second baseman Tre Richardson.
When the dust settled, it amounted to a 4-0 deficit for the Bears. With Ryan Ramsey on the mound for Maryland, that hill must’ve felt like a fourteener to climb.
Maryland extended its lead to 5-0 in the third. Zmarzlak thumped a solo home run off Helton over the fence in left-center. A walk later, the BU starter headed to the dugout, his ragged opening start over shortly after it began.
It wasn’t the most efficient pitching performance for Baylor by any stretch. None of the six BU pitchers who took the mound — including three making their Baylor debuts in Matt Voelker, Henry Cone and Mason Marriott — managed a clean inning. Maryland put at least one runner on base in all nine innings.
On the flip side, Ramsey (1-0) and reliever Sean Heine combined for four three-up, three-down innings in the Terrapin win. Ramsey consistently got ahead in the count and produced swings that were either a smidgen too early or too late, getting 10 flyouts and five groundouts.
Maryland’s Shaw led all hitters with a 4-for-5, two-RBI effort. For the Bears, Nevin was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Baylor made things mildly interesting in the bottom of the ninth, despite trailing 9-3 entering the inning. Maryland reliever Nigel Belgrave struggled with his control and gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Jared McKenzie then displayed a patient eye by drawing a walk to force home a run, and the Bears added another on a Nevin groundout. But Belgrave settled down to get the final two outs to secure the Maryland win.
Baylor will try to salvage a win from the series in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale. Jake Jackson, a transfer from Nevada, is scheduled to make his first start for the Bears opposite Maryland right-hander Jason Savacool.
“I think some of them are trying to make up for the last at-bat in the next at-bat,” Rodriguez said. “I can tell them all I want, but it’s something they have to go through and experience. That’s just what is great about the job and what’s great about baseball. There is going to be tomorrow, and you’ve got to go out and continue to fight. All you need is one swing to change it.”