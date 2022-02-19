Maryland's Ramsey muzzles Baylor bats, and Bears' rally falls short

But, as freshman catcher Cort Castle said, “We started a little late.” Indeed, the Bears could not complete the rally, as Chase Wehsener grounded to second for the final out in the ninth.

Trailing 5-0 after three innings, the Bears were in desperate need of a lift. And Kyle Nevin channeled his inner Spider Man to give his team one. Maryland slugger Bobby Zmarzlak hammered a two-out deep fly to right that seemed destined to end up as his second home run of the day. Nevin had other ideas, as the lanky rightfielder timed the flight of the ball like an air traffic controller and leaped for the catch above the fence. He landed on his belly on the warning track before holding up the ball for the umpire to see.

As third-out catches go, the Bears won’t have many more spectacular all season.

“You know what, he’s actually made several of those catches,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve seen him do it in practice and other games where he was in left field. He’s a big-league rightfielder right now. Plain and simple. He’s a big-league rightfielder right now, with his arm, his athleticism, with his vertical ability. He just does a phenomenal job out there.