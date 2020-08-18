You are the owner of this article.
Masters commits to Baylor
Baylor received a verbal commitment from Pearland Shadow Creek High School wide receiver Randy Masters on Tuesday night.

Masters, a four-star recruit, became the second commitment in Baylor’s 2022 class. He chose Baylor over schools like LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Auburn.

The 6-1, 172-pound Masters made 20 catches for 356 yards and five touchdowns in helping Shadow Creek finish 16-0 and win the Class 5A Division I state title in 2019.

Masters will join Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones, a 2021 Baylor commitment.

