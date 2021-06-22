 Skip to main content
Matthew Mayer opts to return to champion Baylor Bears
NCAA Villanova Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer dunks against Villanova in the first half of a NCAA Sweet 16 game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 27.

 AJ Mast, Assocaited Press file photo

The mullet will return.

Baylor junior guard/forward Matthew Mayer announced late Monday night via Instagram that he will come back to the Bears for his senior season in 2021-22.

“AFTER CLOSE CONSIDERATION WITH THE NBA, MY COACHES, AND FAMILY, I’VE DECIDED TO COME BACK FOR MY SENIOR YEAR AT BAYLOR,” Mayer stated in a social media graphic.

Mayer, a 6-foot-9 combo player from Austin, declared for the NBA Draft on April 14, but kept open the option of coming back to Baylor.

