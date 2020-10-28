Max Muncy becomes first Baylor World Series champ in 103 years

Sic ‘em, Max Muncy, you World Series champion.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Tuesday, Muncy joined an extremely exclusive club, as one of just two former Baylor baseball players who have won a World Series title.

Muncy became the first BU product to end his season in a World Series dogpile since Dave Danforth did so in 1917 with the Chicago White Sox. Danforth was also a member of the 1911 World Series champion Philadelphia Athletics, as well as a member of the famed 1919 White Sox club that lost to the Cincinnati Reds. (Danforth was not part of the scandal to throw games that led to that Chicago team earning the tag "the Black Sox.")

So, Muncy’s title was the first in 103 years for a Baylor-bred player. The Dodgers’ first baseman hit .192 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs during the season, and hit .318 with one towering homer and six RBIs in the World Series. It was his second World Series appearance, as he also played for the Dodgers in 2018 when they lost to the Red Sox.