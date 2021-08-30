Max Muncy's magical, MVP-esque year

It’s been a really good year for Max Muncy.

In early July, the 31-year-old Dodgers slugger made his second All-Star appearance. On July 23, he and his wife welcomed a baby daughter, Sophie Kate, into the world. (Only the coolest people are born on July 23rd. I’ll give you zero guesses as to when a certain sport scribe’s birthday falls.)

All along the way, Muncy has put together a booming season at the plate. He has amassed 28 home runs, 100 hits, 78 RBIs and 76 runs to this point in the season. He leads all National League position players in WAR (Wins Above Replacement), a metric which compares a player’s overall value by determining how many more wins he’s worth than the average replacement player.

Given Muncy’s mashing, his name has even started to pop up in MVP discussions. The former Baylor star is currently out of the L.A. lineup with a back injury that the Dodgers have deemed “minor,” but if he can get back on the field soon, he should build his case for consideration.

Not surprisingly, he has the vote of the fans in Chavez-Ravine. Earlier this month, they showered Muncy with “MVP! MVP!” chants amid a two-homer game.

“That was one of the cooler moments I’ve had in my career,” Muncy said afterward. “I had to hold back a smile when I was in the batter’s box.”

