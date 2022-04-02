Maxwell outduels Binford as OSU takes 2-0 win over Baylor

Oklahoma State ace Kelly Maxwell is always tough to outduel, but Baylor’s Aliyah Binford gave it her best shot.

Maxwell shut down the Bears with a three-hitter while amassing nine strikeouts to propel the Cowgirls to a 2-0 win to clinch the series Saturday night at Getterman Stadium.

It took a great performance by Maxwell (12-0) to beat Binford (5-4), who held the powerful Oklahoma State lineup to five hits and three walks while collecting seven strikeouts. Despite losing its sixth straight game, Baylor was more competitive than in Friday’s 6-1 series-opening loss to the Cowgirls.

“I don’t know if you can throw any better than she (Binford) did against a great lineup,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I’m very pleased with her and I’m pleased with the whole team effort. We certainly kept them off-balance and had them frustrated. We had a lot better demeanor tonight, and she certainly gave us a chance.”

Following their 10th straight win, the Cowgirls (27-6, 5-0) will go for a three-game sweep of the Bears (17-16, 0-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Locked in a scoreless tie, Karli Petty lined a solo homer over the right-field fence with two outs in the fourth to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead.

Baylor fought back in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases with one out as Binford walked, Emily Hott reached on a bunt single, and Ana Watson walked.

But after a conference in the circle with her coaches, Maxwell came back strong as she struck out Zadie LaValley and Rhein Trochim to end the threat.

Maxwell retired the last 11 hitters in succession, including six strikeouts.

“We have a predominantly left-handed lineup,” Moore said. “She can eat up a left-handed lineup. Given that the matchup certainly didn’t benefit us, we had some great at-bats against her and forced her to run deep in the count. McKenzie Wilson, especially was a tough out for her.”

The Cowgirls came back with another run in the fifth as Brianna Evans singled, stole second and scored on Julia Cottrill’s single to right field to take a 2-0 lead.

Binford threw with exceptional control for most of the game, except for the second inning when she walked Chyenne Factor and Sydney Pennington before Chelsea Alexander reached on an infield single.

But Binford forced Evans to ground back to her for the third out of the inning.

“The key to beating good lineups is mixing up their timing, and she kept their timing off for the most start,” Moore said. “When she has her best games, her off-speed is working and she works ahead in the count, and she did that tonight. Tip your hat to a team that plays well enough defensively behind great pitching to allow for a couple of runs to win the ballgame. It’s the sign of a good team.”

