Maxwell returning for Bears in 2022

Baylor defensive lineman Cole Maxwell announced Monday that he's returning for his sixth season on the squad in 2022.
Maxwell finished the 2021 season with 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Players have been awarded an extra season since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.
Maxwell redshirted at Baylor in 2017 and dealt with knee injuries in 2018-19 before playing in seven games in 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.