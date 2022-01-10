 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maxwell returning for Bears in 2022
Baylor Football

Baylor defensive lineman Cole Maxwell announced Monday that he will return for his sixth season on the squad in 2022.

Maxwell finished the 2021 season with 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Players have been awarded an extra season since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Maxwell redshirted at Baylor in 2017 and dealt with knee injuries in 2018-19 before playing in seven games in 2020.

