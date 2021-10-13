Mayer named preseason all-Big 12

Baylor senior guard Matthew Mayer was named to the preseason all-Big 12 men's basketball team while Baylor forward Kendall Brown was named freshman of the year in a vote by the league's head coaches.

Kansas guard Remy Martin was chosen preseason player of the year after transferring from Arizona State where he averaged 19.1 points last season. Texas' Marcus Carr was named newcomer of the year after transferring from Minnesota where he averaged 19.4 points last season.

Brown is a five-star recruit out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Air, Kan., who was ranked No. 3 among small forwards in the 2021 class by 247sports.com

Mayer, Martin and Carr were joined on the first team by Kansas' David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji and Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon. Baylor guard James Akinjo, a transfer from Arizona, was an honorable mention pick.

