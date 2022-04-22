Mayer to explore NBA Draft

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer announced Friday that he's declaring for the NBA Draft but will keep his options open to return to college for a fifth season.
Mayer explored the NBA Draft waters last spring before deciding to return to Baylor for his senior year. Since the 2020-21 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions, players have the option of a fifth season of college eligibility.
Mayer was a key player off the bench for Baylor's 2021 national championship team before moving into the starting lineup during this past season.
The 6-9 Mayer started 33 games for the Bears in 2021-22, finishing fourth on the team with a 9.8 scoring average and ranking third with 5.0 rebounds. He shot 40.9 percent from the field, but often struggled with his 3-point shooting as he hit 32.4 percent.
On Thursday, Baylor junior guard Adam Flagler declared for the draft, but will also keep his options open to return.