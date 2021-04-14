Mayer to test NBA Draft waters

Baylor guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague declared for the draft last year before deciding to return to Baylor.

The 6-9 Mayer has been a key player off the bench the last two seasons, and is primed to move into a starting role next season if he returns. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range while averaging 15.7 minutes per game for the Bears' national championship team.