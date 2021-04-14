Mayer to test NBA Draft waters

Baylor junior forward Matthew Mayer declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, but said he'll maintain his college eligibility.
Baylor guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague declared for the draft last year before deciding to return to Baylor.
The 6-9 Mayer has been a key player off the bench the last two seasons, and is primed to move into a starting role next season if he returns. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range while averaging 15.7 minutes per game for the Bears' national championship team.
On Tuesday, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell declared for the draft and will hire an agent. Mitchell is projected to be a lottery pick.
