Mayers showing kicking chops for Baylor in big-time moments

“John is a cool customer,” Aranda said. “John just as a person, I love that guy and his wit and his heart. We’re blessed to have him on our team, just as a person. So to see him as a player have success, it’s so cool.”

Helping Baylor pull out games isn’t just important to Mayers as a player, it’s important to his family. His father, John, is a Baylor graduate and his sister, Morgan, is a freshman at the university.

“My dad and the whole side of his family went to Baylor, and I grew up watching Baylor games,” Mayers said. “I watched the teams and the kickers. I remember all the way back to Aaron Jones when RG3 (Robert Griffin III) was here. I remember Chris Callahan kicking when the Bears won the Big 12 championship, and later Connor Martin.”

Like a lot of kickers, Mayers started his athletic career as a soccer player before drifting from futbol to football. He began kicking in junior high and made the Flower Mound Marcus varsity as a sophomore and finished his high school career by hitting 28 of 36 field goal attempts.

Mayers improved his technique and form under the tutelage of former Washington Redskins and Oklahoma Sooners kicker Scott Blanton, who trains a lot of kickers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.