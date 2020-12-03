Mayers showing kicking chops

As Baylor drove downfield in the final minutes against Kansas State, kicker John Mayers just wanted to be left alone.
No teammates, no coaches, Mayers needed his space to train all his mental energy on kicking the game-winning field goal.
“You don’t want to go up there and get in his head, trying to psyche him up or any of that,” said Baylor linebacker Abram Smith. “You kind of want him to be locked in the moment.”
After the Bears moved 57 yards to the 12, Mayers got the call with four seconds left. He calmly jogged on to the field and nailed a 30-yard field goal that lifted Baylor to a 32-31 win over Kansas State to snap a five-game losing streak.
Mayers and his teammates felt the release of the frustration that had been building since their last win more than two months ago against Kansas. Though COVID-19 restrictions limited fans at McLane Stadium, the Bears’ celebration carried from the field into the locker room.
“It’s what every kicker dreams of,” Mayers said. “You always want the game to come down to you, and to have the team feel confident in your ability. It’s been a hard season for us. We play so hard and have worked so hard, I was glad I could help the team.”
Experience kicking in critical situations helped steel Mayers’ nerves. In Baylor’s 11-3 season in 2019, Mayers nailed a 38-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining to lift the Bears to a 23-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 opener.
That was a confidence booster for Mayers after he had missed his first two field goals of his redshirt freshman season, including his first attempt against the Cyclones.
“Mentality is just as important as anything,” Mayers said. “I was jittery and nervous for the first kick that day that I missed. But I got my mind in the right place, focused and did my thing and hit the ball well.”
Later last season, Mayers powered a career-long 51-yard field goal through the uprights with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter against TCU to send Baylor into overtime at McLane Stadium. The Bears eventually pulled out a 29-23 in triple-overtime win to improve to 8-0.
“It was a big kick we needed to tie it up,” Mayers said. “I just told myself to hit the best ball I could and it will go in. It went in, not by very much, but it went in.”
Pressure kicks like that gave former Baylor coach Matt Rhule increasing confidence that he could count on Mayers as the 2019 season progressed. Mayers nailed 16 of 19 field goal attempts last year and hit all 53 PATs, and has been consistent again this year by hitting nine of 12 field goals and all 20 PATs.
First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the calm and confidence that Mayers displays. Nicknamed Chops because of his mutton chop sideburns, Mayers has the kicking chops to match. And no, he doesn't have rock singer John Mayer's guitar chops.
“John is a cool customer,” Aranda said. “John just as a person, I love that guy and his wit and his heart. We’re blessed to have him on our team, just as a person. So to see him as a player have success, it’s so cool.”
Helping Baylor pull out games isn’t just important to Mayers as a player, it’s important to his family. His father, John, is a Baylor graduate and his sister, Morgan, is a freshman at the university.
“My dad and the whole side of his family went to Baylor, and I grew up watching Baylor games,” Mayers said. “I watched the teams and the kickers. I remember all the way back to Aaron Jones when RG3 (Robert Griffin III) was here. I remember Chris Callahan kicking when the Bears won the Big 12 championship, and later Connor Martin.”
Like a lot of kickers, Mayers started his athletic career as a soccer player before drifting from futbol to football. He began kicking in junior high and made the Flower Mound Marcus varsity as a sophomore and finished his high school career by hitting 28 of 36 field goal attempts.
Mayers improved his technique and form under the tutelage of former Washington Redskins and Oklahoma Sooners kicker Scott Blanton, who trains a lot of kickers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“There are several things he helped me perfect with my technique the last six or seven years,” Mayers said. “He taught me to hit the ball with the bone of my foot where I could get the most power instead of my instep. He helped me improve my swing and all that stuff.”
Before his senior year, Mayers gave up soccer to focus solely on kicking and punting for the Marcus football team. When Baylor offered him a chance to play as a preferred walk-on, he couldn’t refuse since it was his dream school.
“Baylor offered me pretty late,” Mayers said. “I had talked to them about walking on and visited them. I came to the UTSA game here my senior of high school. They offered me to come as a preferred walk-on two weeks before signing day in February (2018).”
Mayers saw his first action in Baylor’s 45-35 win over Vanderbilt in the 2018 Texas Bowl as he hit three PATs after Martin went out with an injury. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Mayers beat out true freshman Noah Rauschenberg for field goal kicking and PAT duties as he scored 101 points.
When COVID-19 shut down Baylor’s campus in March, Mayers practiced kicking back home in Flower Mound.
“During quarantine, I had to improvise because my high school field was closed,” Mayers said. “I found a middle school near our house that was open to people. It wasn’t the best conditions that I trained on, but it’s where I kicked the most.”
Many kickers come to college as walk-ons before earning a scholarship, and Mayers hopes that happens in the future. Every time he steps on the field he’s proving himself, even if it means isolating from teammates before he’s called to make the big kick.
“I just put all my focus on that moment and kick,” Mayers said. “It’s important to eliminate everything going on, the fans, the noise. I’ve got to block everything else out and stay away from teammates.”
BEAR FACTS
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione told reporters on Thursday that Saturday’s Baylor-Oklahoma game is still expected to go on as scheduled at 7 p.m. after the most recent COVID-19 tests for the Sooners. Due to COVID-19 issues in the Oklahoma athletic department, last week’s game against West Virginia had to be rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Morgantown. Castiglione said the Oklahoma football team still had one round of testing remaining before Saturday’s game.
