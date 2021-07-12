MCC's Henderson, Baylor's Thomas hear draft calls

Every kid who picks up a ball and glove dreams of playing in the big leagues someday. Baylor’s Andy Thomas and McLennan Community College’s Logan Henderson just moved closer to that dream.

Henderson and Thomas were both selected on the second day of the Major League Draft on Monday. The Milwaukee Brewers took MCC’s Henderson in the fourth round of the draft, with the 116th pick overall. One round later, the Seattle Mariners snapped up Thomas, Baylor’s All-American catcher with the 144th pick.

Henderson helped hurl the Highlanders to the JUCO World Series title in 2021, the program’s first national championship since the 1983 season. The 19-year-old right-hander flashed command and splendid stuff in his freshman season, going 10-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 97.2 innings.

Flamin’ Cheetos aren’t any more red-hot than Henderson was, as he finished the season with double-digit strikeouts in his final seven outings. He was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the World Series.

Henderson will have a bit of leverage in his negotiations with the Brewers, considering he has signed with Texas A&M and can always return to college. The approximate value of the contract Henderson could expect at his slot of the draft is just over $497,000.