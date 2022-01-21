McDaniel exits Baylor women's hoops program

Baylor senior guard Kamaria McDaniel announced on Thursday night on Instagram that she has left the Bears’ program.

McDaniel expressed gratitude for her experiences at Baylor in the post, but she also said she has not been happy “for a long time.”

“It is necessary for me to actively pursue a situation that will be conducive to peace of mind and furthering my development as a woman, a student, and an athlete,” McDaniel’s post stated.

After transferring to Baylor from Penn State following 2019-20 season, McDaniel sat out the 2020-21 season because of a knee injury.

This season, McDaniel struggled to bounce back and played limited minutes through the Bears’ first 16 games. She was averaging just 3.8 minutes and didn’t play versus Oklahoma State on Wednesday. McDaniel played in five games, but didn’t record a point, an assist or a rebound. She averaged 19.8 points for Penn State in 2019-20.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.