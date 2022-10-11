McGhee, Baylor facing Rice in Top 25 matchup

The Baylor volleyball team will duck out of Big 12 play for a night on Wednesday, but the competition should still be plenty tough.
It’ll be a top 25 matchup when the 18th-ranked Bears (14-3 overall) face No. 22 Rice in Houston. The Owls have soared to a 15-1 record this season and are a perfect 8-0 at home.
For Baylor, senior middle blocker Kara McGhee is coming off a terrific week, and she was rewarded on Tuesday by being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. McGhee recorded her second career double-double in a win at West Virginia last Saturday with 10 kills and 10 blocks. McGhee currently ranks third in the nation and first in the Big 12 with 1.61 blocks per set.
Game time for the Baylor-Rice match is 6 p.m. Wednesday, and it will be televised on ESPN+. After this match, Baylor will host No. 1-ranked Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.