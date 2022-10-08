McGhee, Baylor volleyball avalanche Mountaineers, 3-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senior Kara McGhee delivered a double-double, and the 17th-ranked Baylor volleyball team gathered a sweet sweep over West Virginia, 25-12, 25-9, 25-23, on Saturday.

McGhee thwarted the Mountaineers (6-11, 0-5) at the net, producing 10 blocks, including three solos. She also had 10 kills with only one error. Lauren Harrison also smacked 10 kills in the sweep for the Bears (14-3, 4-1).

It was the Bears' ninth sweep of the season.

Baylor will detour out of Big 12 play on Wednesday when it travels to Houston to face Rice.