McGlaun candidate for Senior CLASS Award

Baylor senior first baseman Goose McGlaun was named one of 30 candidates among NCAA softball student-athletes for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence both on and off the field.

McGlaun has compiled a .321 career batting average with 32 homers and 126 RBIs in four seasons at Baylor. Since last season was halted by COVID-19, McGlaun returned for her fifth season in 2021.

McGlaun graduated in December with her bachelor's and master's degrees in Physical Education/Sport Pedagogy. She is a three-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 first team and has been named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll every semester she's been at Baylor.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

