McKenzie likely to be Baylor’s only MLB Draft pick

It was evident early on that Jared McKenzie was going to become an integral part of Baylor’s lineup. It quickly became the expectation.

When you hit .406 in 16 games and lead the team in hits as a true freshman, how can it not be?

Despite the rough year the Bears had on the diamond and the uncharacteristic season McKenzie had at the plate, the Round Rock native is still likely to be the only Bear to hear his name called this week during the 2022 MLB Draft.

Maybe not on the first day, though.

McKenzie is currently ranked No. 142 on MLB.com’s Top Prospects list and was called one of the “best pure hitters in college baseball” on the site’s scouting report. The outfielder is currently Baylor’s all-time batting average leader (.389) and has received All-America selections after each of his seasons with the Green and Gold. However, he left scouts and analysts baffled after hitting just .225/.316/.245 in the Cape Cod League last summer, one of the country’s top summer collegiate wood-bat leagues.

After hitting just .197 in the first month of the 2022 season and finishing the year batting .288 with 64 strikeouts, 59 hits and 42 RBIs, McKenzie went from an early second round pick to possibly a fifth or sixth round pick.

MLB.com lists his overall scouting grade at 45. He was given a 50 for hitting and 45 power for his graceful left-handed swing, aggressive approach and ability to drive the ball to all fields. He hit 11 home runs this season, 22 total at Baylor, including two inside the park home runs.

McKenzie’s speed is a highlight on the field, as he was given a 55 in both categories, but he isn’t much of bag thief, swiping just 11 bases over 121 games. However, that makes it likely he stays in center field, especially with an arm grade of 45.

What about the rest of the Baylor lineup?

With the draft shortened to 20 rounds, teams are going to be a lot more selective and in a year where the draft class is position player heavy, some of Baylor’s other key pieces from this past year — Kyle Nevin, Tre Richardson and Jack Pineda, who have all found new homes in the likes of Oklahoma, TCU and LSU, respectively — would have a better chance at signing as free agents rather getting drafted.

Or they could stick around college baseball for another year for the opportunity to raise their draft stocks. Which is exactly what they did.

Had lefty ace Tyler Thomas not gone down due to injury in April, there would have been the possibility that he also may have been selected late in the draft. It’s also still possible that Thomas pursues a free agent contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent following his injury.

A JUCO perspective

The buzz around junior college baseball may not be very loud when it comes to a draft, but according to newly appointed McLennan Community College head coach Tyler Johnson, there’s a level of leverage unique to this level of baseball.

“I think junior college as a whole, the beautiful part about it from a draft standpoint is that you get to keep the maximum amount of leverage as a player,” Johnson said. “You want to have leverage to go to the table with so you then have this room to negotiate. Coming to junior college you actually have a chance to get drafted five times.”

Prospects get a chance to be drafted first after their senior year of high school. Looking at this year’s draft, the top four prospects on MLB’s Top 100 are all high school guys, all of them position players. There is only one JUCO prospect in the top-10. But with a shorter draft, Johnson thinks there will be more emphasis on college players going forward.

“There’s actually going to be a more emphasis on college kids in general because they got to be ready to play,” Johnson said. “Not saying high school kids aren’t, by any means, but just having a little more maturity and seeing some better pitching and having a little more security on the college side, you’re gonna see more and more college guys get taken.”

When it comes to developing players, Johnson said there may be an advantage to the JUCO level that Division I may not have in terms of being tied down by NCAA protocol. JUCO players get to put together a routine that mirrors the professional level a little bit more.

“We’re not handcuffed by the NCAA rules when it comes to countable hours and just the time we get to spend with our guys. So you get to see them and learn how to work and prepare a routine more on the professional side of things,” Johnson said. “Just having that experience of getting to develop for a year, you can turn around and make it look like it’s a year spent at a complex. They don’t have that as much anymore but you can look at it that way because it’s baseball every day.”

MCC has produced several solid draft picks in recent years with guys like Connor Phillips and Josh Breaux, but the Highlanders have also sent players to four-year colleges that made major strides for their teams at that level.

Three MCC alumni were on College World Series squads this year and made strides in their draft stock. Jalen Battles, who was drafted by the Phillies in 2019 but decided to transfer to Arkansas instead, is projected to go in the second round. Meanwhile the likes of Jimmy Crooks and Brett Squires made it all the way to the CWS final with Oklahoma and won a Big 12 title this year. Crooks is ranked No. 151 in MLB.com’s Prospect Rankings.

There hasn’t been a lot of chatter around MCC’s current roster regarding the 2022 draft but Johnson thinks there’s at least four Highlanders who have a chance at making the shift to the professional level this year. However they also have the flexibility of going on to the next level of collegiate baseball and developing further.

“I think we have three or four that have a chance to go on and do some pretty cool things,” Johnson said. “The cool part about it is that it’s a win-win for them no matter what. Whether they get picked where they want and get the opportunity they want to go in, they don’t have to. If that’s not what they want to do because they’re set up to go play at some big time universities and they’ll be ready to have success there just like you saw those guys in the World Series.