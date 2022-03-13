McKenzie's walk-off winner in 10th seizes series for Bears

Probably more times than he cares to admit, Jared McKenzie has finished an at-bat with gritted teeth this season. On Sunday, he used those choppers to form a big, ol’ sloppy smile.

McKenzie came through with a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to thrust Baylor to a 4-3 walk-off win over Columbia at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (9-6) claimed the series win, two games to one, while also walking away with their third winning weekend in a row.

For McKenzie, strolls to first base don’t come much sweeter than this one. The preseason All-American has scuffled along at the plate thus far this season, as he came into Sunday’s series finale hitting .192 with five RBIs. So all hits feel pretty nice at this juncture. But this will be one to remember, as McKenzie said it marked the first walk-off hit of his ball-playing life.

“I remember last year I had a couple of opportunities in that same position and didn’t deliver,” McKenzie said. “That was my first walk-off ever, so it was a good feeling to just say, ‘Hey, I can do it.’”

After BU closer Mason Marriott wiggled free from runners-on-the-corners situation in the top of the 10th, the Bears came up in the bottom of the inning with their 2-3-4 hitters striding to the plate and a chance to put the plucky Lions (4-6) away for good.

Tre Richardson worked a four-pitch leadoff walk against Columbia’s JD Ogden (0-2) to get the action going for the Bears. Kyle Nevin almost ended the game in the next at-bat, as the lanky rightfielder launched a moon shot to the right-field corner. Richardson had to wait at first to make sure the ball wouldn’t be caught, but it ended up caroming off the wall, allowing him to zip over to third base and Nevin to head to second with a double.

The Lions issued an intentional walk to Chase Wehsener to set up a force at every base, bringing McKenzie into the batter’s box. McKenzie ripped a 1-0 fastball into right field, allowing Richardson to jog home with the winning run. Then McKenzie’s teammates engulfed him in a celebratory dogpile in the infield.

“I knew I was the fourth up to bat that inning, so I knew I had a chance in the outfield (in the top of the inning),” McKenzie said. “Once we got three outs, I knew I had an opportunity and I was thankful for the opportunity. Thank the good Lord that I got a hit, because, man, it’s been a tough fight these first 50 at-bats. But I think we’re trying to figure out the groove, and I think we are. We’re going to be all right.”

Baylor starter Will Rigney pitched well enough to earn his first win of the year, but it wasn’t meant to be. Rigney left with a 2-1 lead with one out and no men on base in the sixth, as the BU coaches have kept him on a strict pitch count as he works his way back from a past bout with thoracic outlet syndrome.

The only run Columbia produced against the third-year sophomore right-hander from Midway was unearned, as it scored as the result of a first-inning error. He mixed up his pitches nicely on his way to three strikeouts and only one walk, and retired 10 batters in a row at one stretch.

But reliever Matt Voelker couldn’t hold onto the lead for Rigney. After entering for Rigney with one out in the sixth, Voelker promptly gave up a single to Columbia’s Tyler MacGregor. Then the next hitter Cole Hage scorched a ground ball that hugged the inside of the third-base line for a game-tying RBI double.

“They do a good job. That’s the thing,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said of the visiting Lions. “They have players who are playing as hard as they possibly can. They’re taking advantage of every opportunity. If you throw them a fastball in the middle of the plate, they’re going to swing and swing hard. Their intent is to do some damage.

"I’m just really happy about how we played against a team that is obviously not going to stop and roll over. That was really fun. Coach (Brett) Boretti does a really good job over there.”

The Bears reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Alex Gonzales slapped a grounder to shortstop, then hustled down the line to thwart Columbia’s 6-4-3 double-play attempt, allowing Wehsener to score from third. That gave the Bears a 3-2 edge.

But Columbia kept fighting, and the Lions squared things up in the eighth. Hage worked a leadoff walk against BU reliever Brett Garcia. After a groundout, Rodriguez turned to his closer in Marriott to try to nail down the win. Marriott unleashed a wild pitch to allow Hage to move to third, then Columbia’s Joshua Solomon punched a single past the drawn-in BU infield to tie the score at 3.

Baylor couldn’t push across the go-ahead run in either the eighth or the ninth. The Bears had a decent shot in the bottom of the ninth when they got the winning run to third base with two outs. But Jack Pineda, who had stroked two doubles earlier in the game, grounded out to short, sending the action to the 10th.

Things certainly got adventurous in the top of that extra inning. Columbia worked a pair of walks against Marriott, though the BU pitcher thought he had escaped the second with a pitch that looked to catch the corner. Fortunately for the Bears, the closer eluded further damage by inducing a high flyout to right for the third out.

That set the stage for McKenzie’s heroics in the bottom of the inning. Who knows, maybe it’s the hit that launches the centerfielder’s climb back to his usual plus-.300 batting average.

“It’s just great to have Jared come up in the bottom of the 10th,” Rodriguez said. “For as hard as he’s been working lately, trying to make sure he’s back locked-in, I thought he swung the bat really well today. It was really good to see.”

Baylor scored its first runs of the game in the third. Harrison Caley tagged a one-out single, then two batters later, Richardson leaned into one and sent it skyward, over the wall and just past the left-field scoreboard for a two-run home run, his second of the season.

Asked if he’s a power-hitter now, the swift second baseman replied, “I guess. Nah, I’m just putting a good swing on it. I think a lot of that goes back to staying over the summer and just getting my weight up and just trying to get stronger for the season.”

Though the Bears had an error in the first inning, they provided some sparkling glovework to help seal the win. Wehsener made some fine plays at first, including a scoop of a low throw across the infield and another play where he scrambled across the infield and called everyone off to haul in a high pop. Nevin and Richardson made a couple of difficult plays look easy, as the former made a diving catch in shallow right for the third out of the eight while the latter ran down a bouncer going to his left that might’ve eluded the grasp of many infielders before pivoting and making an accurate throw to first for the out.

Marriott (1-0) registered his first win of the season, working 2.2 innings. The freshman owns a 1.42 ERA on the year.

Baylor will play at Sam Houston State in Huntsville on Tuesday before returning home to welcome TCU next weekend for its Big 12-opening series.

