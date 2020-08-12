McLane to open at 25 percent capacity

Baylor has switched to primarily single-game tickets for the 2020 football season and will open at 25 percent capacity at McLane Stadium due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bears will open Big 12 play at home against Kansas on Sept. 26 followed by home games against Oklahoma State on Oct. 17, TCU on Oct. 31 and Kansas State on Nov. 28. Baylor will add a nonconference home game Sept. 12 or Sept. 19.

Twenty-five percent capacity at 45,000-seat McLane Stadium is 11,250. However, Baylor could increase capacity during the season depending on the course of the pandemic. Fans will be required to wear face masks and social distance.

Priority single-game tickets will be sold first to non-premium seat season ticket holders with multiple options for those who have purchased season tickets, including the deferral of season tickets to the 2021 season.

Bear Foundation priority ranking will determine order for ticket selection with a maximum of six tickets per account, per game, that will be implemented in the general stadium bowl.

Premium area ticket holders, including those in suites and loge seating, will retain season ticket status and will not be subject to priority single-game ticket selection.