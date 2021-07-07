McReynolds: Social media a big player in NIL era

Former Baylor track star and current professional hurdler Tiffani McReynolds has lived in a name-image-likeness world for years.
In pro track and field, where sponsorships and appearance fees help the athletes make a living as much as prize money, self-marketing is a fact of life. It’s nice if Nike takes notice early in an athlete’s career and sets him or her up with a shoe and gear deal.
But the ever-shifting landscape of social media might work just as well.
“It’s kind of transitioning,” McReynolds said. “There are a lot of athletes like myself that are unsponsored but, because they have major social media platforms, they have partnerships with random other companies. They can become, like, a Lululemon ambassador or something like that, or work with a bunch of random companies and make money.”
McReynolds was named Baylor’s co-female track athlete of the decade for the 2010s in a joint effort between the Trib and Baylor Athletics last spring. She earned All-American honors five times and won a combined six Big 12 championships in the 60-meter hurdles (indoors) and 100 hurdles (outdoors) in her four seasons at Baylor. Then she joined the pro ranks in 2014, while staying involved with the Bears’ program as a volunteer assistant for a few seasons.
She admits that the news of Name, Image, Likeness laws in Texas and other states, as well as the NCAA allowing NIL deals, took her a little by surprise. Of course, it’s not the first time she’s seen things move fast in that area.
“I was in college at a time that you renewed your scholarship every year,” McReynolds said. “I think in 2016 you could sign for four years. I was like, ‘Dude, what?’ There were people on our team that might have been on full scholarship our freshman year but then they didn’t hit the marker, so they were reduced. As I was finishing, I was like, ‘You get to sign for four years?’ and they also started getting a bonus stipend. I was like, ‘Hold on, can I please get some money back because I just finished?’”
McReynolds was on full scholarship from 2010-2014 and said she also got a cost-of-living stipend. She excelled in the classroom too as she received multiple academic honors, including Academic All-Big 12 first team in 2012 and 2014.
There might have been many college athletes who struggled financially while in school as they attempted to balance rigorous training with academic course work and the minutiae of everyday life.
McReynolds wasn’t one of them.
“I was never in that type of situation,” McReynolds said. “I know that we were always really well taken care of in that there were other resources too. As an athlete and just as a student, you shouldn’t be starving. You have the cafeterias and so many other things.”
As of last week, college athletes were given the chance to profit on their names, images and likenesses. That’s an intriguing concept to McReynolds.
However, she still values the idea of amateur sports.
“That’s part of the beauty of being in college,” McReynolds said. “It’s not about the money at that point. I love this school, I wanted to go here, I love this team. That’s what I’m competing for.”
She said it might even lead to a decline in the quality of the competition if college athletes who start making money as social media influencers tend to fade away from the college team.
Like many college sports fans and observers, McReynolds is bracing for the kind of change that NIL is going to bring. “It’s going to be wild” she said with a laugh, but at the same time it’s easy for her to imagine how her career could have been different as a highly ranked college hurdler.
While McReynolds doesn’t set herself up as a prognosticator for the coming NIL era, she has a unique perspective. Her career at Baylor overlapped with that of star sprinter Trayvon Bromell and she saw him utilizing social media to build his brand even then.
“Trayvon was very marketable,” McReynolds said. “He was a high school superstar and he was just innately good at creating a social media following. That was super beneficial for when he went professional because you have this huge following already.”
The NIL rules, especially in their wide-open state at the current time, will be a way for boosters to legally line the pockets of star athletes. Already this week, Baylor basketball standout Matthew Mayer has made an appearance at the senior care center Visiting Angels. Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P and an incoming freshman point guard at Tennessee State, has signed a $2 million contract with Los Angeles-based Web Apps America.
Perhaps the real opportunity created by NIL — and the undercurrent that has influenced the quick arrival of the NIL era — is the fact that many college athletes gather big numbers of followers on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has almost 64,000 Twitter followers and 76,000 TikTok followers.
Bromell, who turned pro in 2015 and recently won the 100 at the U.S. Trials, has seen his following grow to 32,000 on Twitter and 176,000 on Instagram.
But an athlete doesn’t have to be a sports star to create a social media following. Former Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye Jr. built a massive YouTube following under the name Deestroying. He had more than 90,000 subscribers while still playing college football — he lost his college eligibility after his sophomore year in 2016 — and has since surpassed three million YouTube fans.
McReynolds said being able to monetize a social media following will be a big factor in the NIL era.
“This is just going to be interesting,” she said. “I think people (built up social media) as a hobby. And now it’s going to be something that might take away the attention to actually perform. ‘I don’t need to perform. I can pay for school if I really need to.’
“People are saying this will encourage kids to stay in school. I’m like 'I don’t think so.' I can make $2 mil off of making a five-minute video on YouTube? I don’t need to be in school. And at 18?”
One thing that hasn’t changed from McReynolds time at Baylor in the early-to-mid 2010s until now is that student-athletes will still need support from the universities. Although they may be making a lot of money through social media and other contracts, they’re still in school and there’s an opportunity to learn the best way to use that money.
“There are several things that college institutions really need to do to help their student-athletes to better prepare them for life outside of school. One of the things that is super necessary is to have more financial literacy. A lot of us aren’t coming from homes that are like, ‘Ok here’s our financial advisor,’” McReynolds said with a chuckle. “You know the basics of a budget, like pay your bills, make sure you have enough for groceries. Very general, very basic. I think there were some athletes that did not even know the basics of that. They just overspent and they would spend on things like clothes and other things and you’re left with not having anything for rent or for groceries.”
Ultimately, McReynolds urges current student-athletes to proceed with caution.
“Just make sure that they balance out their goals and know what they actually came to college to do,” she said. “Enjoy doing that. If they enjoy videography and photography, then why not capitalize off that?”