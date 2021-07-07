McReynolds: Social media a big player in NIL era

One thing that hasn’t changed from McReynolds time at Baylor in the early-to-mid 2010s until now is that student-athletes will still need support from the universities. Although they may be making a lot of money through social media and other contracts, they’re still in school and there’s an opportunity to learn the best way to use that money.

“There are several things that college institutions really need to do to help their student-athletes to better prepare them for life outside of school. One of the things that is super necessary is to have more financial literacy. A lot of us aren’t coming from homes that are like, ‘Ok here’s our financial advisor,’” McReynolds said with a chuckle. “You know the basics of a budget, like pay your bills, make sure you have enough for groceries. Very general, very basic. I think there were some athletes that did not even know the basics of that. They just overspent and they would spend on things like clothes and other things and you’re left with not having anything for rent or for groceries.”