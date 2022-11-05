Meet the 2022-23 Baylor men's basketball team John Werner Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 15 CALEB LOHNERJr, ForwardVersatile transfer forward averaged 7.0 ppg and 6.7 rebounds in two seasons as BYU went 44-18. AUSTIN SACKSJr, ForwardWalk-on junior forward has been a valuable practice player for the Bears for the last two seasons. LANGSTON LOVER-Fr, GuardMissed entire 2021-22 freshman season following ACL injury, expected to be major contributor. ZACH LOVEDAYJr, CenterReserve 7-0 center has played in 25 games in two seasons, scoring 10 points against Alcorn State last season. DANTWAN GRIMESJr, GuardAveraged 14.1 points and 3.2 assists at Kilgore College, second-team NJCAA All-American. ADAM FLAGLERSr, GuardReturning starter led the Bears with 13.8 ppg and shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22. DALE BONNERJr, GuardAveraged 4.4 points and 14 minutes in last 14 games last season following injuries to other guards. KEYONTE GEORGEFr, guardBig 12 preseason freshman of year, No. 3 recruit in 2022 class highest in Baylor history. LJ CRYERJr, guardBattling a foot injury, averaged 13.5 points and led BU with a 46.8 3-point percentage in 19 games last season. JALEN BRIDGESJr, ForwardWest Virginia transfer averaged 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds while hitting 35.6 percent of 3-pointers in two seasons. JAKE YOUNKINJr, guardWalk-on junior guard played on state championship team at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller. FLO THAMBASr, CenterFifth-year senior and two-year starting center averaged 6.2 ppg and 5.6 rebounds last season. JORDAN TURNERJr, GuardThird-year guard/forward has played in 25 games in two seasons, hit 10 points vs. Alcorn State. JONATHAN TCHAMWA TCHATCHOUASr, ForwardTop sixth man last season rehabbing after sustaining major knee injury, date of return unknown. JOSH OJIANWUNAFr, ForwardNigerian 6-10 forward expected to provide defensive and rebounding presence as a freshman. Related to this story Most Popular Baylor defense delivers in 45-17 win over Texas Tech LUBBOCK — This was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes’ night. Brice Cherry: Bear units whisper to one another, 'You complete me' LUBBOCK — Even if Patrick Mahomes had shed his red-and-black hoodie and slipped on a Red Raider jersey, it still would’ve been hard for Texas … Bears prove road mettle at Texas Tech No matter how the rest of the season plays out, Baylor can always look back on Saturday night’s 45-17 win over Texas Tech and know it delivere… How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma Breaking down the OU game: One key is Baylor's O-line, with the Bears' bruisers finally starting to look like the dominant unit that propelled last year’s Big 12 championship season. Bears hope to continue to bring pressure against Sooners The last time Baylor saw a Jeff Lebby coached offense was in the Sugar Bowl, and it wasn’t pretty for Ole Miss. Baylor notebook: Bears break long losing skid in Lubbock LUBBOCK — It’s been a long time since Baylor could come home from West Texas a winner. Baylor's secondary becoming primary figures in defense's rise Last year, when the members of Baylor’s secondary strode onto the field, nobody needed a name tag. Bears seek rare road win in Norman Baylor kicker John Mayers channeled his inner Bryce Petty when he answered the first question in Tuesday’s interview session with “Just ready … John Werner's college picks: Bears break through in Norman Road trips to Norman haven’t normally been a pleasant experience for Baylor. Baylor Bears on TV Here's where to find Bears broadcasts for football, basketball and more. Watch Now: Related Video World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens! Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce