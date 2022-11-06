Meet the 2022-23 Baylor women's basketball team

Jana Van Gytenbeek

Jr, Guard

Transfer from Stanford expected to handle backup point guard duties, praised by Nicki Collen for having the most stamina “of any player I’ve ever coached.”

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

Fr, Guard/Forward

Five-star recruit, McDonald’s All-American expected to use athleticism to make immediate impact. Buggs, as she’s called, was Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Jaden Owens

Sr, Guard

Owens overcame an early-season injury to become a defensive stopper off the bench for the Bears last year, averaging nearly a steal per game in just 18 minutes an outing.

Kyla Abraham

Fr, Forward

6-3 rookie from Carrollton, Virginia, should compete for frontcourt minutes. She was ranked 10th at her position in the Class of 2022 recruiting class by ESPN.

Erika Porter

Jr, Forward

Currently out with an injury, Porter transferred to Baylor from Illinois, where she made 12 starts and played 23 games for the Illini last year, averaging 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds.

Ja’Mee Asberry

Sr, Guard

Sharpshooter made 80 3-pointers last season, fourth in Baylor history, and Nicki Collen expects Asberry to be one of the team’s top three scoring options this season.

Bella Fontleroy

Fr, Guard/Forward

Ranked 41st in the nation in her recruiting class, Fontleroy’s athleticism should give her a chance for minutes. Nicki Collen says she’s particularly adept at keeping rebounds alive.

Sarah Andrews

Jr, Guard

The Bears’ top returning scorer at 11.1 points per game, Andrews is a gifted shooter and playmaker and should again serve as one of Baylor’s top offensive options.

Kendra Gillespie

So, Forward

Banger averaged 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds in limited minutes as a freshman, likely will be relegated to end-of-bench duty given Baylor’s crowded frontcourt.

Catarina Ferreira

Jr, Guard

A native of Brazil, Ferreira is a big (6-0) guard who joins Baylor after two seasons at Eastern Arizona College, where she averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 boards last season.

Aijha Blackwell

Sr, Forward

Second-team All-SEC performer at Missouri last year, Blackwell should transition to being one of Big 12’s best after putting up 14.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest with Tigers.

Dre’Una Edwards

Sr, Forward

Currently sidelined due to an eligibility issue, Edwards could be an X-factor for Bears due to her savvy ability to get open and get buckets. The transfer averaged 16.8 points at Kentucky.

Caitlin Bickle

Sr, Forward

Savvy fifth-year veteran will certainly be in the rotation when she returns from injury, thanks to her intelligence and unselfishness. She averaged 7.4 points as one of BU’s top subs last year.