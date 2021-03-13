Meet the Rally Dudes: Bears surge ahead with seven-run seventh for 11-4 win

However, the Musketeers bounced back with a two-run third to tie it up. They opened the inning with three straight singles off BU starter Blake Helton to score the first run, and then Helton later walked in another with the bases loaded.

After opening with a couple of strong innings, Helton struggled thereafter. He backed himself into some jams by walking batters, and left with one out in the fourth after his fourth free pass of the day.

Fortunately for Baylor, Jimmy Winston was up to the call. Winston (2-1) opened the season as part of the weekend rotation, but of late has provided value as a veteran long reliever, kind of like Alex Phillips did for the Bears a few seasons back.

“I think he’s better out of the pen right now,” Rodriguez said. “(Pitching coach) Jon Strauss and I have been talking about it. For him, he’s more successful and he can attack more. He doesn’t feel like he has to pace himself. He can go after hitters, knowing we have a really good bullpen behind him. He can go as hard as he can as long as he can. I think it gives him some comfort and it gives us some comfort as well, knowing we’re going to get the best out of him whenever we put him out there.”