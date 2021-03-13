Meet the Rally Dudes: Bears surge ahead with seven-run seventh for 11-4 win

Each year, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez says that the first few weeks of the season are when your team’s identity starts to develop.
Maybe the 2021 Bears will be the Rally Dudes.
For the second straight game, Baylor’s bats sprung to life after getting to Xavier’s bullpen. The Bears used a seven-run seventh inning to rally for an 11-4 victory on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark, chalking up their seventh straight win in the process.
Rodriguez laughed and said he’s “not at all” fond of these stress-inducing, late-inning surges that his team is starting to stack together. But he added that he’s proud of his team’s resiliency.
Xavier left-hander Nick Zwack consistently hit his spots and made life tough on the Bears (9-4). He left with a 4-3 lead in the sixth, but that’s when the eyes of the Baylor hitters started to light up.
“The arms we faced yesterday and today, they were both quality, quality arms from the left side,” catcher Andy Thomas said. “We’re just waiting to get to that bullpen. As soon as we can break open, it’s really nice for our guys, after seeing two tough lefties to get in there against some righties. That’s why the late-inning shenanigans are kind of going on right now. … But if that’s our identity, we’ll own it.”
Baylor actually had a chance to go ahead in the sixth, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs. But Jared McKenzie popped out to the shortstop for the third out, leaving those guys stranded.
In the seventh, the Bears didn’t let another golden chance slip by. Jack Pineda opened the inning with a leadoff double, and then Tre Richardson worked a walk from Xavier reliever Jonathan Kelly. Thomas followed by spraying a well-struck grounder down the third base line, and the ball whipped into left field for an RBI single and a tie ball game. Two pitches later, Cade Currington walloped one to the gap in left-center to drive in the go-ahead run.
Thomas had only one hit on the day, but he was glad to deliver in that moment.
“It’s great,” said the senior catcher. “No matter if you’re hot, whether you’re not, getting a hit to tie it and then starting a little rally after that, it’s a great feeling. Especially after a couple of tough (at-bats). That lefty was pretty good. He threw the ball where he wanted to for the most part and kept it down in the zone. It gets a bit frustrating when you’re seeing constant outside sliders. But you take your lumps, wait for the bullpen arms, then go get them the best you can.”
The fun was only just beginning for the Bears, too. They ended up batting around in the inning, including a gratifying two-run triple into the right-field corner for McKenzie. By the time the dust settled, the Bears held a cozy 11-4 lead and Xavier (3-6) looked gassed.
Baylor took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Antonio Valdez capitalized on a runners-in-scoring-position situation. Valdez fired a laser to third that ricocheted off the end of the glove of third baseman Grant Stephenson, then angled out of the reach of shortstop Kody Darcy for a two-run single.
However, the Musketeers bounced back with a two-run third to tie it up. They opened the inning with three straight singles off BU starter Blake Helton to score the first run, and then Helton later walked in another with the bases loaded.
After opening with a couple of strong innings, Helton struggled thereafter. He backed himself into some jams by walking batters, and left with one out in the fourth after his fourth free pass of the day.
Fortunately for Baylor, Jimmy Winston was up to the call. Winston (2-1) opened the season as part of the weekend rotation, but of late has provided value as a veteran long reliever, kind of like Alex Phillips did for the Bears a few seasons back.
“I think he’s better out of the pen right now,” Rodriguez said. “(Pitching coach) Jon Strauss and I have been talking about it. For him, he’s more successful and he can attack more. He doesn’t feel like he has to pace himself. He can go after hitters, knowing we have a really good bullpen behind him. He can go as hard as he can as long as he can. I think it gives him some comfort and it gives us some comfort as well, knowing we’re going to get the best out of him whenever we put him out there.”
Baylor committed two errors on the day, but those were overshadowed by a couple of YouTube specials from McKenzie. The freshman centerfielder turned in a sweet sliding snag in shallow center on a would-be blooper for the second out of the third inning.
But he topped that play in the fourth when he changed into his Spiderman costume and climbed the wall in center to rob a home run from Xavier’s Kody Darcy.
After the game, both Rodriguez and Thomas described the catch as one of the best they’d ever seen.
“Him and Davion (Downey) are just going at each other for best catch of the year,” Thomas said. “Hopefully that continues. We’ll take that all day long.”
McKenzie said after the game that those kinds of plays are the ones you dream about when you’re a kid, messing around in the yard, pretending you’re Ken Griffey Jr. or Mike Trout.
In the moment, he just tried to give it an honest effort.
“I knew he hit it well. But at the same time I knew I had a good jump on it,” McKenzie said. “It was going to come down at some point, so I was just trying to get there as fast as I could. Leftfielder Alex (Gonzales), he kept saying, ‘Wall, wall, wall!’ But I felt good about where I was, and my glove almost came off with it. But I was able to hold on, so it was pretty cool.”
In the bottom of the eighth, former Midway player Nolan Rodriguez earned an at-bat for the Bears and thumped a triple into the left-field corner for his first college hit. Nolan is the son of Steve, who admitted to being a proud papa watching that play out.
“He gets his brains from Mom,” Steve Rodriguez said. “I could run a little bit, so I’ll take credit for that part of it. From a Dad standpoint, a pretty proud moment. Even as a coach, you always love kids getting their first college hit. Alex Gonzales did it today. … Those are really cool moments. There’s only a couple of firsts like that. “
Such plays delighted the “Berm Boys,” a group of rowdy students sitting on the berm past foul territory in right field. They brought a full-throated resonance to the day’s proceedings, and after the game the Baylor players sprinted their direction to thank them.
“It’s kind of a funny relationship we’ve got,” Thomas said. “We’re both fangirling over each other. It’s funny. But you can’t not like support, and those guys are absolutely supporting us. They’ve got their own way of doing it, and it’s great. It’s energy at the stadium, and that’s what we want.”
Baylor will try for the series sweep in the weekend’s final game at 1 p.m. Sunday. Hayden Kettler (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will get the mound assignment for the Bears, while Xavier will send its first right-hander to the starting hill with Ethan Bosacker (1-0, 2.08).