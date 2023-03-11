Baylor’s hope to pick up a series win just before conference begins fell by the wayside Saturday, as Mercer claimed a 7-4 win over BU to go up two games to none at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor starter Mason Marriott retired the first two batters of the game on five pitches, but that wasn’t a precursor of things to come. Mercer (11-5) proceeded to score four runs with two outs to jump to a 4-0 lead.

The Bears (5-10) got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a fielder’s choice grounder by Hunter Simmons, but Mercer opened up a 6-1 lead in the third thanks to a Treyson Hughes home run.

As with Friday’s starter for BU Blake Helton, Marriott (0-2) struggled, yielding six runs over three innings. Mercer starter Ryan Lobus (2-1) was more effective, working six innings and allowing three runs and only four hits while striking out eight.

For Baylor, John Ceccoli banged three hits to lead the way, including his second homer in as many days.

Baylor will try to salvage a win from the series in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.