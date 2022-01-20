Miami Central safety commits to Baylor

Miami Central safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. committed to Baylor on Thursday night.
The 5-10, 185-pound Allen is a three-star recruit who became the 21st player in Baylor's 2022 class, and the third defensive back as he joins Putnam City (Okla.) West's Corey Gordon and DeSoto's Devyn Bobby.
Allen decommitted from Arizona State last summer and is rated the No. 39 safety in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
Allen reportedly had offers from Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
