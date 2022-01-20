 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miami Central safety commits to Baylor
0 Comments

Miami Central safety commits to Baylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Miami Central safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. committed to Baylor on Thursday night.

The 5-10, 185-pound Allen is a three-star recruit who became the 21st player in Baylor's 2022 class, and the third defensive back as he joins Putnam City (Okla.) West's Corey Gordon and DeSoto's Devyn Bobby.

Allen decommitted from Arizona State last summer and is rated the No. 39 safety in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Allen reportedly had offers from Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert