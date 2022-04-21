Michael Johnson Invite coaxes another loaded field

It’s always an illustrious field, and nothing has changed.

The Michael Johnson Invitational is back. Baylor will host the annual event at its Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

A strong collection of teams will join Baylor at the MJ meet, including Big 12 foes Kansas, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech, along with Abilene Christian, Boston, Harvard, Maryland, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, UT-Arlington and UT-Dallas.

Additionally, an assortment of former Baylor stars and other professionals will participate, among them Travon Bromell, Felix Obi, Wil London, Bryce Deadmon and Dalilah Muhammad. Deadmon won Olympic gold in the men’s 4x400 at last year’s Tokyo Games, while Muhammad is a three-time women's Olympic medalist and two-time world champion specializing in the 400 hurdles.

“I’m always looking forward to the fans. I think the weather, I always love when we have great weather,” said Baylor head coach Michael Ford. “I’m looking forward to seeing the alums. A lot of them have reached out to me in the past few weeks, saying they’re coming back for the spring (football) game and also for the track meet.”

The Tribune-Herald will publish a Baylor track and field feature story in Saturday's editions on the team’s three standout freshmen from Nigeria to further preview the meet.