Michael Johnson Invite coaxes highly regarded field

Baylor will host the annual Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Baylor will welcome a strong field of teams, including its Big 12 rivals Texas, TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas State, as well as former conference mate Texas A&M. Additionally, a number of top-notch professionals will take part, including former BU standout Wil London III. Other pros who will be in attendance are former Olympic pole vault champion Jen Suhr, former Olympic 400 medalist Deon Lendore of Trinidad and Tobago, and Olympic sprinter Mike Rodgers, among others.

“We have world record-holders, American record-holders, Olympians, medalists, world champions,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “It’s an incredible group, almost across the board in every event. If you could just go event by event and look at the athletes that are competing, you’d go, ‘Oh, Wow, this is impressive!’ People that love track and field, it’s going to be a great meet.”

Friday’s action will feature a limited number of field events as well as the 1,500 and 5,000-meter runs. Saturday is the busier day, with field events beginning at 10 a.m. with the men’s discus and running events starting at 1:30 p.m. with the 100 and 110 hurdles.

Check out Saturday’s print edition of the Tribune-Herald for a profile of Baylor hurdler Ackera Nugent, the reigning NCAA indoor champion.