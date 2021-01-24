 Skip to main content
Michigan COVID-19 shutdown postpones Baylor-Texas A&M men's tennis match
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Baylor men’s tennis team’s ITA Kickoff Weekend final match versus Texas A&M was canceled due to host Michigan shutting down sports due to COVID-19 issues.

The Bears returned to Waco on Sunday to await further details.

Michigan’s shutdown followed positive COVID-19 test results from several individuals linked to the Michigan Athletic Department.

