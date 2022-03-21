Michigan shuts out Baylor men's tennis, 4-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 12th ranked Michigan tennis team blanked Baylor, 4-0, on Sunday at Varsity Tennis Center.
After the Wolverines won the doubles point, they won a couple of singles courts in straight sets. Jacob Bickersteth defeated Baylor’s Finn Bass, 6-1, 7-5, and Patrick Maloney outlasted the Bears’ Sven Lah, 6-2, 7-4 (7-4).
Michigan No. 6 court player Nick Beaty clinched the match with a three-set victory over Juampi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Baylor will open Big 12 play on Friday versus TCU in Forth Worth.