 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michigan shuts out Baylor men's tennis, 4-0

  • 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 12th ranked Michigan tennis team blanked Baylor, 4-0, on Sunday at Varsity Tennis Center.

After the Wolverines won the doubles point, they won a couple of singles courts in straight sets. Jacob Bickersteth defeated Baylor’s Finn Bass, 6-1, 7-5, and Patrick Maloney outlasted the Bears’ Sven Lah, 6-2, 7-4 (7-4).

Michigan No. 6 court player Nick Beaty clinched the match with a three-set victory over Juampi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Baylor will open Big 12 play on Friday versus TCU in Forth Worth.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert