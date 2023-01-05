Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Former Michigan State kicker Jack Stone announced Thursday that he's transferring to Baylor.
Stone hit two of four field goal attempts and 15 of 16 PATs as a freshman for the Spartans in 2022, including a 51-yard field goal against Penn State. The Dallas Highland Park graduate was rated one of the top kicking prospects in the country in the 2022 class.
Stone will have a chance to compete for Baylor's starting kicking job since senior John Mayers has exhausted his eligibility. Baylor signed punter-kicker Palmer Williams from Mocksville Davie in the 2023 class.